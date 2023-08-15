Yavapai County to distribute Narcan to schools
Yavapai County Community Health Services will distribute Narcan kits to schools throughout the county this semester in case of an opioid overdose emergency.
Narcan – the brand name for naloxone – is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Food and Drug Administration approved the nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription use in March.
Yavapai County has reported one fentanyl death among teenagers so far this year.
Sedona Red Rock News reports that school officials have called the move a proactive, preventative measure.
The Centers for Disease Control says Narcan is a critical and effective tool in preventing overdose deaths.