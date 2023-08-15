© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County to distribute Narcan to schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST
Yavapai County Community Health Services will distribute the opioid overdose reversal medication naxolone in a nasal spray form known as Narcan to schools throughout the district.

Narcan – the brand name for naloxone – is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Food and Drug Administration approved the nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription use in March.

Yavapai County has reported one fentanyl death among teenagers so far this year.

Sedona Red Rock News reports that school officials have called the move a proactive, preventative measure.

The Centers for Disease Control says Narcan is a critical and effective tool in preventing overdose deaths.

