Mohave County detectives seek new leads in 1989 cold case

Mohave County Silent Witness is offering a new reward in exchange for information that leads to an arrest in a cold case that has stumped investigators for more than 30 years.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found in a desert area near milepost 66 on Interstate 40 on Nov. 24, 1989.

The victim was identified as a white female between the ages of 25 and 30, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Detectives were unable to determine the cause of death or identify the victim. DNA testing so far has been unsuccessful.

Now, investigators are turning to the community for any information on the woman’s identity or how she died.

Anyone with any information should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.