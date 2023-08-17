Conservationists urge increased protections for Mexican bobcats

Environmentalists are asking Mexico’s environmental ministry to increase protections for bobcats under the country’s list of species at risk.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the animals face threats from illegal trade, hunting, habitat loss, urbanization and vehicle collisions near the U.S. border wall.

Biologists say demand for bobcat pelts and trophies has dramatically increased in recent years while the animals are illegally trafficked on social media.

Bobcats are found throughout Mexico, but their population numbers are unknown.

Advocates say the animals were historically connected across the U.S.-Mexico border but sections of wall between the countries have cut off their essential movement.