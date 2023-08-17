Flagstaff veterans home accepting applications

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is accepting admission applications to the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff.

The new 74,000-acre-squart-foot skilled-nursing facility will have 80 beds to serve the long-term care and rehabilitative needs of veterans and their families.

Veterans, the spouse of a veteran or a Gold Star family member are eligible for admission. All applicants must meet eligibility requirements and submit a completed application with the required documents to be considered for admission.

Construction on the facility first started in 2019 on 10 acres of land donated by the City of Flagstaff.

Visit the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services website for more information.