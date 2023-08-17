© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
Flagstaff veterans home accepting applications

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST
A rendering of the new Arizona State Veteran Home-Flagstaff.
Lauren Quebbeman
/
Arizona Department of Veterans' Services
A rendering of the new Arizona State Veteran Home-Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is accepting admission applications to the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff.

The new 74,000-acre-squart-foot skilled-nursing facility will have 80 beds to serve the long-term care and rehabilitative needs of veterans and their families.

Veterans, the spouse of a veteran or a Gold Star family member are eligible for admission. All applicants must meet eligibility requirements and submit a completed application with the required documents to be considered for admission.

Construction on the facility first started in 2019 on 10 acres of land donated by the City of Flagstaff.

Visit the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services website for more information.

