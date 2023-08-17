© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Injured hiker rescued at Lake Mary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST
An injured hiker was rescued by first responders Tue, Aug. 15, 2023 at Lake Mary during heavy monsoon rains.

Search and rescue personnel rescued an injured hiker Tuesday at Lake Mary during heavy monsoon rains.

The Flagstaff Fire Department says the woman was on the south side of the lake when she injured her leg, preventing her from hiking back.

A crew from Coconino County safely transported her across the lake in a zodiac boat without incident.

Officials say monsoon season can be unpredictable, leading to sudden weather changes.

They urge people to be prepared with proper gear and first aid supplies and be familiar with trails and weather forecasts on hikes.

