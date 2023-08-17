Injured hiker rescued at Lake Mary

Search and rescue personnel rescued an injured hiker Tuesday at Lake Mary during heavy monsoon rains.

The Flagstaff Fire Department says the woman was on the south side of the lake when she injured her leg, preventing her from hiking back.

A crew from Coconino County safely transported her across the lake in a zodiac boat without incident.

Officials say monsoon season can be unpredictable, leading to sudden weather changes.

They urge people to be prepared with proper gear and first aid supplies and be familiar with trails and weather forecasts on hikes.