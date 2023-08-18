© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals court hears Northern Arizona's Healthcare's request to toss ballot proposition on new hospital

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.
Northern Arizona Healthcare
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.

Northern Arizona Healthcare defended its challenge of a ballot referendum about the construction of a new Flagstaff hospital campus in the Arizona Court of Appeals Thursday.

NAH claims that the language in the citizen-signed petition was misleading, specifically the fact that it never mentioned healthcare facilities, but focused on retail and commercial space.

The court is expected to rule by Aug. 23.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled earlier this month that it wasn’t misleading for the petition writers to not list every possible example of permitted uses.

The Flagstaff City Council approved the first phase of the $800 million hospital earlier this year.

The decision was met with pushback due to its potential community impact and a citizen-signed petition landed the issue on the November ballot.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNorthern Arizona HealthcareFlagstaff Medical CenterArizona Court of Appealsflagstaff news