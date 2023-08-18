Appeals court hears Northern Arizona's Healthcare's request to toss ballot proposition on new hospital

Northern Arizona Healthcare defended its challenge of a ballot referendum about the construction of a new Flagstaff hospital campus in the Arizona Court of Appeals Thursday.

NAH claims that the language in the citizen-signed petition was misleading, specifically the fact that it never mentioned healthcare facilities, but focused on retail and commercial space.

The court is expected to rule by Aug. 23.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled earlier this month that it wasn’t misleading for the petition writers to not list every possible example of permitted uses.

The Flagstaff City Council approved the first phase of the $800 million hospital earlier this year.

The decision was met with pushback due to its potential community impact and a citizen-signed petition landed the issue on the November ballot.