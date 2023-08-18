Kane Fire near Jacob Lake 100% contained, forest managers say

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say a wildfire burning near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is now 100% contained. Crews have achieved full containment of the Kane Fire southeast of Jacob Lake. Management will now move from a local Type 3 team to a smaller Type 4 team.

The lightning-caused blaze was first reported on August 4, 2023. It’s burned a little over 2,800 acres. Smoke may still be visible in the vicinity of the fire as pinyon pine and juniper stumps smolder.