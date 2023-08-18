© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Kane Fire near Jacob Lake 100% contained, forest managers say

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say a wildfire burning near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is now 100% contained. Crews have achieved full containment of the Kane Fire southeast of Jacob Lake. Management will now move from a local Type 3 team to a smaller Type 4 team.

The lightning-caused blaze was first reported on August 4, 2023. It’s burned a little over 2,800 acres. Smoke may still be visible in the vicinity of the fire as pinyon pine and juniper stumps smolder.

