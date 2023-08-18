© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott National Forest to lift fire restrictions Saturday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
Cronkite News Service

The Prescott National Forest will lift all fire restrictions at 6 a.m. Saturday as recent monsoon moisture has drastically lessened wildfire danger.

Stage 1 restrictions have been in place since June 29 amid hot and dry conditions. Recent rainfall has increased fuel moisture levels and decreased fire danger. Forecasts show these improved conditions will only continue in the coming days.

It’s still illegal to leave a campfire unattended regardless of fire restrictions. Fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands.

Several local forests and cities have also rescinded restrictions in recent days. Check with your local jurisdiction for any current fire restrictions before heading out.

