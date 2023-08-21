Flagstaff to hold community meeting for residents in eastside post-wildfire flooding areas

Flagstaff city officials will hold a public meeting Thursday, August 31, 2023, for residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Spruce Wash/Museum Fire area.

City staff will discuss the Grandview Drive Reconstruction Project scheduled to start in the fall, and review design plans for the Spruce Wash Improvements flood migration projects. The meeting is specifically for residents in the neighborhoods of Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside.

Information will not be provided for separate flooding impacts in west Flagstaff, Doney Park, and Timberline.

The meeting will have in-person and online streaming options, and Flagstaff officials say reasonable accommodations will be made for people with disabilities. More information is online at www.flagstaff.az.gov.