© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of Coconino County as Hilary remnants linger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST

After an active weekend, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to impact the Southwest Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for northern Coconino County.

Officials warn of dangerous travel conditions near low-water crossings and the possibility of rapid flooding of popular swimming areas. Roads may also become impassable due to flooding or flood damage.

Coconino and Yavapai counties can also expect to see severe thunderstorms along with strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and hail today Monday coverage expected to expand eastward through midweek.

Active monsoon conditions are set to continue through the week with afternoon high temperatures forecast to be five to 10 degrees below normal.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsweatherNational Weather ServiceCoconino CountyYavapai CountyFLASH FLOOD WATCH
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF