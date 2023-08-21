Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of Coconino County as Hilary remnants linger

After an active weekend, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to impact the Southwest Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for northern Coconino County.

Officials warn of dangerous travel conditions near low-water crossings and the possibility of rapid flooding of popular swimming areas. Roads may also become impassable due to flooding or flood damage.

Coconino and Yavapai counties can also expect to see severe thunderstorms along with strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and hail today Monday coverage expected to expand eastward through midweek.

Active monsoon conditions are set to continue through the week with afternoon high temperatures forecast to be five to 10 degrees below normal.