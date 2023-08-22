© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's national parks contributed $1.8 billion to local economy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST
Visitors view sunrise at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
J. Baird
/
NPS Photo
Visitors view sunrise at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

More than 10 million people visited Arizona’s national parks last year and a new report from the National Park Service found that all those visitors spent more than a billion dollars during their stay.

The agency says tourism supported 16,000 direct and indirect jobs in local communities with a cumulative economic impact of $1.8 billion.

Most of that spending was in and around Grand Canyon National Park, which welcomed 4.7 million people who spent an estimated $759 million in gateway communities.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park was the country’s most visited with spent $3 billion there.

Nationwide, the bulk of the spending went to lodging, restaurants and gas.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNational Park Servicegrand canyon national parkArizona economyjobs arizonaarizona tourism
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF