Emergency proclamations expected following Tusayan flooding

Authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Tuesday’s flash flooding in Tusayan after a major storm dropped up to 3 inches of rain.

Coconino County officials say emergency proclamations will be issued by the board of supervisors as well as the Mayor of Tusayan.

More than a hundred people were displaced when three feet of water swept through some areas of community. No injuries were reported.

Some primary residences were flooded but a specific number hasn’t been released.

An order for residents to boil drinking water is in effect through noon on Thursday and test results for the town’s water supply are expected tomorrow morning.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Grand Canyon Airport terminal and it’ll stay open through Thursday with food, water and sandbag assistance.

State Route 64 has reopened and classes have resumed at the Grand Canyon School.

Tusayan and Coconino County will hold a public meeting Thursday, at a to be determined time and location.