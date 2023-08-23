Heavy flood waters in Tusayan force evacuations, calls to shelter in place

Heavy flooding forced calls to shelter in place and evacuations in Tusayan Tuesday afternoon.

Coconino County officials say the town was hit by a flash flood event around 4 p.m. after up to 3 inches of rain fell in the area. U.S. Highway 64 was closed as water levels reached as deep as 3 feet in some areas.

Nearby hotels and houses were evacuated due to the flooding with more than 100 residents and guests displaced. Tusayan serves as a gateway community to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Residents were advised to shelter in place. Students attending school in Grand Canyon Village were also sheltered and were later returned home.

No injuries were reported, and Highway 64 has since been cleared.

Crews continued to work throughout the night to clear and assess any possible damage caused by the flooding.

A flood advisory is in place for the area through 10 a.m. Wednesday.