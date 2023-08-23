Mayer High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

A newly hired Mayer High School teacher is under investigation after officials say he was accused of inappropriately touching multiple students.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says several students reported Steven Reeser for “unwanted touching and strange treatment” to the principal and the school resource officer.

YCSO was contacted and conducted interviews as part of an investigation.

A spokesperson for the department added that they’re also investigating allegations of inappropriate communications that they say exceeds the acceptable teacher/student relationship.

Reeser has been placed on administrative leave as the criminal investigation continues. The school is also conducting an internal investigation.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on this case to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.