© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

SRP considers future of the Coronado Generating Station

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST
The Salt River Project owns the coal-fired Coronado Generating Station in the eastern Arizona community of St. Johns. It's slated for retirement by the end of 2032.
SRP
The Salt River Project owns the coal-fired Coronado Generating Station in the eastern Arizona community of St. Johns. It's slated for retirement by the end of 2032.

The Salt River Project is considering options for how to best use the coal-fired Coronado Generating Station after the company retires the facility in the coming decade.

SRP is studying low-to-zero-carbon technologies that could implemented at the plant, located in the eastern Arizona community of St. Johns, by the spring of 2033.

The company says one option is converting it into an advanced nuclear generation site under a U.S. Department of Energy initiative.

A community meeting will be held on the proposal in St. Johns on Sept. 14.

The Coronado Generating Station is set to be retired by the end of 2032 as part of SRP’s sustainability goals.

According to the company, it wants to support local communities dependent on the plant and develop diverse economies.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News SRPsalt river projectcoal-fired power plantsnuclear energy
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF