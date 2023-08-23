SRP considers future of the Coronado Generating Station

The Salt River Project is considering options for how to best use the coal-fired Coronado Generating Station after the company retires the facility in the coming decade.

SRP is studying low-to-zero-carbon technologies that could implemented at the plant, located in the eastern Arizona community of St. Johns, by the spring of 2033.

The company says one option is converting it into an advanced nuclear generation site under a U.S. Department of Energy initiative.

A community meeting will be held on the proposal in St. Johns on Sept. 14.

The Coronado Generating Station is set to be retired by the end of 2032 as part of SRP’s sustainability goals.

According to the company, it wants to support local communities dependent on the plant and develop diverse economies.