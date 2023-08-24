© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

BLM to lift fire restrictions in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST

The Bureau of Land Management will lift all seasonal fire restrictions for several areas in Arizona.

On Friday morning, fire bans will end on the Phoenix and Colorado River districts which include Kingman, Lake Havasu and Yuma, along with Hassayampa and Lower Sonoran filed offices.

Increased precipitation throughout the region has decreased wildfire danger.

Still, officials urge visitors on public lands to use metal fire rings, avoid starting fires under overhanging flammable material and fully extinguish them before leaving.

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on state-trust and federally managed lands.

Fire restrictions have been lifted on many federal, state, county and municipal lands in Arizona with the onset of monsoon season.

KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local NewsU.S. Bureau of Land Management
