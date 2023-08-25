Navajo police looking for multiple missing women in Crownpoint and Kayenta Districts

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four missing women in the Crownpoint and Kayenta Districts.

Twenty-six-year-old Valcinda Marie Madman is reported missing from the Kayenta District with few other details available at this time. Authorities describe her as a Native American female, 5’9”, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Madman was last seen wearing a green tank top and black pants. She has a rose tattoo on her back and a scar on her left hip.

Navajo Police Department Kayenta District Bretanya Tahe

Also missing is 28-year-old Bretanya Tahe. Authorities say she was last seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 12, 2023. She's described as a Native American female, 5'2", 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her back and a scar above her left eyebrow.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of Bretanya Tahe or Valcinda Marie Madman is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District, 928-697-5600, or call 911.

In the Crownpoint District, Navajo Police report two other missing women.

Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District Clarissa Odessa Sam

Twenty-one-year-old Clarissa Odessa Sam was last seen in Iyanbito, New Mexico, with an unknown male in a red Impala. Her last known contact was in late June. Authorities describe Sam as a Native American female, 6’1”, 275 lbs., with brown eyes and blonde hair died blue at the ends. She has a hummingbird tattoo on her left arm.

Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District Latisha Candice Desiderio

Thirty-three-year-old Latisha Candice Desiderio is also missing in the same District. She was last seen July 13, 2023, possibly in a black 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of either women is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.