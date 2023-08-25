New Arizona law requires paid trauma counseling for 911 dispatchers

Arizona's emergency dispatchers will now receive paid counseling for trauma experienced on the job.

State law already requires employers to cover counseling sessions with a licensed mental health professional for police officers and firefighters exposed to traumatic incidents, such as a crime involving children or a death. That will now include 911 dispatchers.

The new law also requires treatment time to be covered and employers cannot make eligible public safety employees use their vacation, personal or sick time for these counseling sessions.

The bipartisan bill was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs earlier this week.