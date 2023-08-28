© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

E. coli found in water near Phantom Ranch in Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST

Grand Canyon National Park officials warn that E. coli bacteria has been detected in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch.

Park authorities said visitors should not consume any water in that area without boiling it first. E. coli can lead to diarrhea, cramps, headaches and sometimes kidney failure and even death.

Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity are the only areas of the park currently affected. The lodge at the bottom of the canyon is only reachable by a long hike or mule ride from the canyon rim or by raft on the Colorado River.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Phantom RanchKNAU and Arizona newse coliwater
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF