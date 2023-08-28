E. coli found in water near Phantom Ranch in Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials warn that E. coli bacteria has been detected in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch.

Park authorities said visitors should not consume any water in that area without boiling it first. E. coli can lead to diarrhea, cramps, headaches and sometimes kidney failure and even death.

Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity are the only areas of the park currently affected. The lodge at the bottom of the canyon is only reachable by a long hike or mule ride from the canyon rim or by raft on the Colorado River.