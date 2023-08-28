Sedona teacher dies while hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park

A teacher from Sedona has died while hiking in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park. Sixty-four-year-old Jeanne Howell was reported missing Friday evening after failing to check in following a scheduled hike of the Fairyland Loop Trail.

Rescue teams with the National Park Service and neighboring counties launched a search of the area and found Howell unresponsive early Saturday morning in a canyon about a mile from her intended hiking trail.

The cause of death was not immediately known, though heavy rain and localized flash flooding were reported Friday in the area Howell planned to hike.

According to AZCentral, Howell taught math for more than 30 years, most recently at the Verde Valley School in Sedona.