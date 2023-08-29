BLM proposes resuming grazing on western Arizona ranch

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to weigh in on a proposal to issue a 10-year grazing permit south of Kingman.

The Palmerita Ranch is located in La Paz and Mohave counties where grazing isn’t currently allowed.

The area was used for ranching beginning around 1900 but its authorization for about 100 head of cattle expired more than 20 years ago.

An application was submitted to the BLM to resume grazing and the agency has completed an environmental assessment of the plan that analyzes potential environmental consequences of five alternatives.

The analysis is available through the BLM website along with links for public comments, which will be accepted through Sept. 27.