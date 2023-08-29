© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

FEMA changes wildfire compensation rules for New Mexicans affected by last year’s historic blaze

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced changes Monday to its wildfire compensation rules after a planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service last year exploded into the largest and most destructive blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history.

FEMA officials said they are expanding coverage for those affected by Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for mental health treatment and reduced long-term property values, and removing the 25% cap on reforestation and revegetation costs, and on risk-reduction practices.

The changes stem from legislation that U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and other members of New Mexico's congressional delegation helped get passed in 2022.

The legislation also established a claims office within FEMA that Luján said has secured $3.95 billion for New Mexico families and businesses affected by the wildfire.

“The federal government started these fires and now it has a moral obligation to help New Mexicans who were impacted,” Luján said in a statement Monday.

The Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned more than 533 square miles (2.5 square kilometers) in Taos, Mora and San Miguel counties between early April and late June of 2022.

Authorities said an improperly extinguished Forest Service pile burn operation rekindled and merged with another wildfire, destroying about 900 structures, including several hundred homes.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023New MexicoU.S. Forest ServiceFEMA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press