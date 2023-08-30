© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Rare super blue moon visible tonight

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
The moon, or supermoon, is seen as it sets over Washington on Nov. 14, 2016.
Aubrey Gemignani
/
NASA
The moon, or supermoon, is seen as it sets over Washington on Nov. 14, 2016.

The month of August will wrap up with a super blue moon Wednesday night.

NASA says a blue moon doesn’t refer to its color, but to any month when two full moons occur within the 29.5-day lunar cycle.

They typically appear slightly larger and brighter than an ordinary full moon.

Only 3% of full moons are considered blue moons and another won’t be seen until January 2037.

The super blue moon will likely be visible after 6:30 p.m. and will appear full until around Friday morning.

KNAU STAFF
