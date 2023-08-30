Rare super blue moon visible tonight

The month of August will wrap up with a super blue moon Wednesday night.

NASA says a blue moon doesn’t refer to its color, but to any month when two full moons occur within the 29.5-day lunar cycle.

They typically appear slightly larger and brighter than an ordinary full moon.

Only 3% of full moons are considered blue moons and another won’t be seen until January 2037.

The super blue moon will likely be visible after 6:30 p.m. and will appear full until around Friday morning.

