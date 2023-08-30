© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

USNS Navajo christened to honor service of Navajo veterans, Code Talkers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
The USNS Navajo is the first ship in the U.S. Navy's new Navajo Class, a fleet of 10 towing, salvage and rescue vessels named in honor of Native American contributions to the armed forces.
U.S. Navy
The USNS Navajo is the first ship in the U.S. Navy's new Navajo Class, a fleet of 10 towing, salvage and rescue vessels named in honor of Native American contributions to the armed forces.

The U.S. Navy christened the USNS Navajo this weekend.

The towing, salvage and rescue ship was officially put into service in Louisiana during a ceremony Saturday.

Current and former members of the Navajo Nation Council attended the christening alongside civilian sponsor Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw and Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald.

It’s the first ship in the new Navajo Class of vessels named to honor Native American contributions to the armed forces. Ten vessels will make up the Navajo Class and others will be named for the Cherokee, Muscogee Creek and other Indigenous nations.

The process for naming the ship first began in 2015 and was assisted by the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Delivery of the first vessel is expected early next year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsU.S. NavyNavajo NationNavajo Code TalkersSenator John McCain
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF