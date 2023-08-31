© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County releases new flood risk maps for Munds Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST
Sandbags on a curb near a home in Coconino Estates in Flagstaff. The neighborhood was one of several in and near the city that experienced flooding following 2022's Pipeline Fire.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Coconino County flood officials have updated flood maps for the Munds Park area.

According to officials, flood risk for some residents has gone up while others will see decreased risk based on new information.

The updated maps, which use new mapping and modeling techniques, were developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the county based on environmental, land use and other changes.

They replace maps based on 30-year-old studies and will be used to determine flood insurance and building requirements.

The new maps will also help community planners determine how new structures should be built.

Officials will hold a flood-risk open house on Sept. 18 at the Pinewood Country Club.

