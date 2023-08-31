Federal funds awarded to Arizona fair housing groups

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $850,000 to two organizations to combat discriminatory housing practices in Arizona.

The initiatives will support the Southwest Fair Housing Council and the Arizona Fair Housing Center to enforce federal laws and policies and educate the public, housing providers and local governments about rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

It’ll also help people file complaints with HUD and other agencies to attempt to uncover unlawful discrimination in the rental and sales markets in the state.

This year, HUD has allocated $24 million to more than 50 fair housing organizations across the country.