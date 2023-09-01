© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona has some of the highest kindergarten vaccine exemption rates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST
Depositphotos

Arizona reported one of the highest vaccine exemption rates for kindergarteners in the country last year.

Axios reports that 6.8% of the state’s kindergarteners were granted exemptions for required vaccines for the 2021 to 2022 school year – that’s nearly double the 3.7% in 2021.

Idaho had the most with nearly 10% and Utah and Oregon followed.

The national average was 2.7% during that same period.

Most states allow exemptions for religious reasons, but Arizona is one of only 15 that also allows parents to make a claim based on personal beliefs.

Studies have found an increased risk of infection from vaccine-preventable diseases among exempt children.

