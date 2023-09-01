Most Arizona voters are now independents

Most Arizona voters are now registered as independents.

The latest voter registration numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office show that independent voters topped Republicans in July with 1.45 million voters – that’s about 35% of all registered voters in the state.

In Arizona, independents are considered unaffiliated or have views that do not align with a party.

Cronkite News reports that experts typically attribute this non-party affiliation to a variety of reasons ranging from frustration with the major parties to a preference to not be labeled.

However, they predict that some voters will return to the major parties as next year's presidential primary approaches.

Republicans still remain close behind with 34.4% of all registered voters in the state.