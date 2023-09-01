© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Most Arizona voters are now independents

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST
Matt York
/
AP Photo

Most Arizona voters are now registered as independents.

The latest voter registration numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office show that independent voters topped Republicans in July with 1.45 million voters – that’s about 35% of all registered voters in the state.

In Arizona, independents are considered unaffiliated or have views that do not align with a party.

Cronkite News reports that experts typically attribute this non-party affiliation to a variety of reasons ranging from frustration with the major parties to a preference to not be labeled.

However, they predict that some voters will return to the major parties as next year's presidential primary approaches.

Republicans still remain close behind with 34.4% of all registered voters in the state.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona electionsvotingarizona republican partyIndependent Voters
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF