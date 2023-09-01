© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
Joslyn Hood
The Navajo Police Department Window Rock District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joslyn Hood’s last known location was Phoenix, with a last date of contact on August 13, 2023. She may be in the Chandler area.

Authorities describe Hood as a Native American female, 5’5”, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several stars tattooed on her right shoulder and the names ‘Avia and Mikan’ on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information on Joslyn Hood’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District, 928-971-6111, or call 911.

