Metallica postpones AZ show after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19

Metallica postponed their Sunday show in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19. The mega metal band is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city.

In a statement to fans, the band said they were disappointed about Sunday’s cancellation and regret the inconvenience.

The Arizona Republic reports Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since the U.S. leg of the tour began. They’ve rescheduled their show at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9, with a 14-song set planned, according to the Republic.