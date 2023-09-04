Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing juvenile

The Navajo Police Department Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile and possible runaway.

Seventeen-year-old Dilyla J. Woody was last seen Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Tuba City.

Authorities describe her as a Native American female, 5’5”, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Woody was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of Dilyla J. Woody is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District, 928-283-3111, or call 911.