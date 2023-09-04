© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing juvenile

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 4, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST
Navajo Police Department Tuba City District

The Navajo Police Department Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile and possible runaway.

Seventeen-year-old Dilyla J. Woody was last seen Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Tuba City.

Authorities describe her as a Native American female, 5’5”, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Woody was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or wellbeing of Dilyla J. Woody is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District, 928-283-3111, or call 911.

