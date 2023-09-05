Crews still searching for man who drowned at Lake Mary on Labor Day

A 25-year-old man drowned Monday at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says he was riding in a kayak but couldn’t swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

He reportedly fell in the water and didn’t resurface. As of Tuesday morning, dive teams still had not found his body at the Narrows section of the Lake after beginning a search the day before.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is now assisting local crews.

Officials are asking recreational users of Lake Mary to stay on the north side of the Narrows launch area to allows search crews to work.