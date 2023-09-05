© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Crews still searching for man who drowned at Lake Mary on Labor Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST
Search and rescue personnel attempt to find the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned Mon, Sept. 4, 2023 in the Narrows section of Lake Mary near Flagstaff.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
A 25-year-old man drowned Monday at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says he was riding in a kayak but couldn’t swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

He reportedly fell in the water and didn’t resurface. As of Tuesday morning, dive teams still had not found his body at the Narrows section of the Lake after beginning a search the day before.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is now assisting local crews.

Officials are asking recreational users of Lake Mary to stay on the north side of the Narrows launch area to allows search crews to work.

