Water restrictions implemented at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have implemented water conservation measures at the South Rim amid a supply shortage.

The park says it can’t pump water from the source at Roaring Springs to replenish stores. Officials didn’t elaborate on the cause but say crews are investigating.

The order requires visitors and residents to reduce usage and bars watering lawns and plants and washing cars and boats, among other measures.

They also urge backcountry hikers to carry all their own water or methods to treat it.

The Transcanyon Waterline pipes drinking water through the canyon and up to Grand Canyon Village and elsewhere.

Major breaks in the line are frequent and disrupt water delivery to the park’s most populated areas multiple times per year.