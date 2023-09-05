© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Water restrictions implemented at Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST
Roaring Springs near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon provides water for both the North and South rims of the park via the Transcanyon Waterline.
NPS
Roaring Springs near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon provides water for both the North and South rims of the park via the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have implemented water conservation measures at the South Rim amid a supply shortage.

The park says it can’t pump water from the source at Roaring Springs to replenish stores. Officials didn’t elaborate on the cause but say crews are investigating.

The order requires visitors and residents to reduce usage and bars watering lawns and plants and washing cars and boats, among other measures.

They also urge backcountry hikers to carry all their own water or methods to treat it.

The Transcanyon Waterline pipes drinking water through the canyon and up to Grand Canyon Village and elsewhere.

Major breaks in the line are frequent and disrupt water delivery to the park’s most populated areas multiple times per year.

