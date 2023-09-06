© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona COVID cases double since June

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST
AP Photo

COVID cases are once again on the rise in the U.S. and Arizona as a new variant of the virus gains dominance.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,400 new cases on Aug.30 for the prior week. That’s more than double the approximately 1,400 cases reported in early July.

While new COVID cases are still nowhere near the height of the pandemic, health officials warn it’s likely an undercount and those numbers will continue to rise.

The increase comes as a new variant of the virus – known as BA.2.86 – emerges. However, the strain doesn’t appear to be as lethal as previous versions.

Experts told Cronkite News that the people getting infected generally are those who are not up to date on their vaccines, as well as the elderly and those with autoimmune conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control says a new vaccine will be available by mid-September and recent trials show it will be effective against the new variant.

