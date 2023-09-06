© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of Lake Mary drowning victim recovered

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST
Search and rescue personnel attempt to find the body of a 25-year-old Flagstaff man who drowned Mon, Sept. 4, 2023 in the Narrows section of Lake Mary near Flagstaff.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Search and rescue personnel attempt to find the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned Mon, Sept. 4, 2023 in the Narrows section of Lake Mary near Flagstaff.

Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned at Lake Mary near Flagstaff Monday.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Flagstaff man was riding in a kayak on Labor Day but couldn’t swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The man reportedly fell in the water and didn’t resurface. Officials did not identify the man or provide further details on the incident.

Personnel with the Coconino and Maricopa county sheriff’s offices located the body at the Narrows section of the Lake Tuesday afternoon after beginning a search the day before.

KNAU and Arizona News Lake MaryFlagstaffCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeLocal News
