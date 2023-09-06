Body of Lake Mary drowning victim recovered

Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned at Lake Mary near Flagstaff Monday.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Flagstaff man was riding in a kayak on Labor Day but couldn’t swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The man reportedly fell in the water and didn’t resurface. Officials did not identify the man or provide further details on the incident.

Personnel with the Coconino and Maricopa county sheriff’s offices located the body at the Narrows section of the Lake Tuesday afternoon after beginning a search the day before.