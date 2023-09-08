Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Nineteen-year-old Belando Guerito was last seen Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Counselor, New Mexico. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Authorities describe Guerito as a Native American male, 5’7”, 169 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a medical condition that involves seizures.

Anyone with information regarding Belando Guerito’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.