KNAU and Arizona News

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NAU

Published September 13, 2023
Published September 13, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks on Nov. 7 in Wilmington, Del.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Wilmington, Del. in 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Northern Arizona University as part of a month-long college tour throughout the country.

A statement from the White House says Harris will visit a dozen campuses in at least seven states to “mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights.”

The “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” stops will focus on key issues that disproportionately impact young people, such as reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action, voting rights and LGBTQ+ equality.

The tour includes stops at historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and state schools.

A date for the NAU visit has yet to be announced.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNorthern Arizona UniversityKamala Harrisuniversities and colleges
