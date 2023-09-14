© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation gets $55 million to help homeowners

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST
David McNew
/
Getty Images

The Navajo Nation has received a $55 million grant to help Navajo homeowners with mortgage payments and home repairs.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said as many as 901 homeowners should qualify for the funds.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides nearly $10 billion to support homeowners throughout the country who face financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is open to Navajo homeowners of all income levels within the Four Corner states who live on both tribal lands and in urban areas.

The funds must be used within three years.

