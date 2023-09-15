New COVID vaccine expected to arrive in Arizona next week

Arizona is expected to get the updated COVID-19 vaccines early next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older.

The new vaccines are expected to be effective against new variants of the virus, including the Ris and Fornax strains.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these latest strains have contributed to an increase in new COVID cases across the state in recent weeks and hospitalizations were up in August.

Both CVS and Walgreens announced the chains should have the updated shots available at all locations by Monday.