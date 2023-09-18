Grand Canyon trail closures planned as waterline replacement is set to begin

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have announced several upcoming trail closures as crews begin replacing the Transcanyon Waterline.

Hikers and other trail users will be barred from parts of the Bright Angel Trail, Plateau Point Trail and other areas into 2025 and camping reservations for Havasupai Gardens and Bright Angel Campground will be unavailable during the closures.

Officials urge people to stay on designated trails.

The 12.5-mile pipeline delivers water from the bottom of the canyon to the South Rim and was originally built in the 1960s.

It’s experienced more than 85 major breaks since 2010, which disrupt water delivery for days at a time and cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

The National Park Service allocated more than $200 million to replace the waterline. The new line is expected to last 50 years and work is set to begin next month.