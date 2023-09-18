Injured Grand Canyon hiker abandoned by backpacking group rescued

An injured hiker was rescued Friday after officials say he was left behind by the other members of his backpacking group in the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from a man using an Apple device through a satellite connection.

They say the 63-year-old had been backpacking with four other people when he fell and suffered a traumatic shoulder injury that required emergency medical attention.

Mohave County Search and Rescue found the man near Kanab Creek through his phone location and a Department of Public Safety helicopter landed nearby. He was evaluated on scene and transported to a Flagstaff hospital for further medical treatment.

Rescuers later learned the man’s hiking companions left him to continue with their trip once he made contact with authorities.

The sheriff’s office advised never to leave an injured member behind and to always wait with them until help arrives.