Report: Arizona projected to top spending in 2024 election

The 2024 election cycle is projected to be the most expensive in U.S. history with a large chunk of that money spent in Arizona.

The advertising tracking company AdImpact estimates spending on the presidential election alone will top $2 billion with $821 million of that in just Arizona.

Arizona is expected to top the list with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada trailing behind.

On top of the presidential race, Arizona will also be the center of what’s likely to be a highly contentious race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. AdImpact expects that one to be the most expensive Senate race in the cycle.