Report: Arizona projected to top spending in 2024 election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Alex Brandon
/
AP Photo
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The 2024 election cycle is projected to be the most expensive in U.S. history with a large chunk of that money spent in Arizona.

The advertising tracking company AdImpact estimates spending on the presidential election alone will top $2 billion with $821 million of that in just Arizona.

Arizona is expected to top the list with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada trailing behind.

On top of the presidential race, Arizona will also be the center of what’s likely to be a highly contentious race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. AdImpact expects that one to be the most expensive Senate race in the cycle.

KNAU STAFF
