NAH to hold public forum on new hospital plan amid opposition

Northern Arizona Healthcare will hold a public question-and-answer forum next week about its plans to build a new hospital in Flagstaff near the Fort Tuthill County Park.

It comes amid local opposition to the plan on the part of a community group that’s are critical of the size and scope of the project and say there’s been a lack of community input and planning.

Flagstaff voters will decide on the Nov. 7 ballot whether to keep the rezoning approved by the city council that allowed the project to move forward. A yes vote on Proposition 480 would let the initial phase of the hospital to proceed and a no vote would deny the rezoning for the development.

NAH says a new hospital is necessary to grow its services and keep pace with community growth.

The meeting will be held Wed, Sept. 27 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Southside Community Association Murdoch Center in Flagstaff.