© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

NAH to hold public forum on new hospital plan amid opposition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.
Northern Arizona Healthcare
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.

Northern Arizona Healthcare will hold a public question-and-answer forum next week about its plans to build a new hospital in Flagstaff near the Fort Tuthill County Park.

It comes amid local opposition to the plan on the part of a community group that’s are critical of the size and scope of the project and say there’s been a lack of community input and planning.

Flagstaff voters will decide on the Nov. 7 ballot whether to keep the rezoning approved by the city council that allowed the project to move forward. A yes vote on Proposition 480 would let the initial phase of the hospital to proceed and a no vote would deny the rezoning for the development.

NAH says a new hospital is necessary to grow its services and keep pace with community growth.

The meeting will be held Wed, Sept. 27 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Southside Community Association Murdoch Center in Flagstaff.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Northern Arizona HealthcareFlagstaff Medical CenterLocal Newsflagstaff city councilvoting
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF