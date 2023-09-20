© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

New judge pro tempore appointed to Yavapai County Superior Court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST
Kristyne Schaaf-Olson has been selected as the new Judge Pro Tempore for the Yavapai County Superior Court.
Yavapai County
Kristyne Schaaf-Olson has been selected as the new judge pro tempore for the Yavapai County Superior Court.

A new judge has been selected to serve on the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson will serve as the judge pro tempore for Division A, primarily in the Prescott judicial district.

The position opened after Judge Debra Phalan was appointed to the newly created Division 8.

A judge pro temp is a full-time position created to assist with the existing case docket, especially as courts face an ongoing backlog aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schaaf-Olson currently has a private practice in Prescott and has recently filled in as judge pro tempore on the weekends.

She is expected to be formally appointed by the Arizona Supreme Court on Oct. 9.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai County Superior Courtcriminal justicearizona courtPrescott news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF