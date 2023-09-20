New judge pro tempore appointed to Yavapai County Superior Court

A new judge has been selected to serve on the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson will serve as the judge pro tempore for Division A, primarily in the Prescott judicial district.

The position opened after Judge Debra Phalan was appointed to the newly created Division 8.

A judge pro temp is a full-time position created to assist with the existing case docket, especially as courts face an ongoing backlog aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schaaf-Olson currently has a private practice in Prescott and has recently filled in as judge pro tempore on the weekends.

She is expected to be formally appointed by the Arizona Supreme Court on Oct. 9.