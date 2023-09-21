© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
CCC receives $4M to boost male enrollment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST
The Flagstaff campus of Coconino Community College

Coconino Community College has received a $4 million donation to encourage more males to enroll.

According to officials, community colleges nationally have seen a 20% drop in male students since 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with steeper declines in males of color.

CCC says its enrollment mirrors the national trend.

The school will use a million dollars a year for four years to establish a program through Flagstaff High School allowing students to concurrently enroll at CCC and work with a success coach.

The school hopes it’ll help attract people to higher education who may not have considered it.

CCC officials also say the effort could provide information and best practices for community colleges across the U.S. that are seeing dwindling male student numbers.

