Navajo leaders advocate for expanded radiation compensation in DC

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and top prosecutors from several other states and the District of Columbia are uniting in support of efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.
Leaders of the Navajo Nation gathered on Capitol Hill this week in support of expanded compensation for those sickened by Cold War radiation exposure.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley and other advocates and members of Congress rallied in Washington D.C. and urged lawmakers to pass a key extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

It’s set to expire next year and provides payments to residents and uranium industry workers who were exposed during nuclear testing and while mining to manufacture weapons.

Many Navajo tribal members worked in uranium mines and have since suffered cancers and other negative health effects but many communities in the Southwest weren’t covered under the original bill.

The U.S. Senate in July passed an expansion and extension of the program until 2040 but it’s awaiting consideration in the House.

