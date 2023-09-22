© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore it to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Crane among five House Republicans to vote down defense spending bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane

Arizona Congressman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane was among only five Republicans to vote down consideration of a bill to fund the Department of Defense this week.

In an online video Friday, Crane, who represents Arizona’s Second District, said he was concerned about the national debt in casting his vote and called for deep spending cuts. He also said he opposes $300 million included in the bill that would be allocated to Ukraine in its continued war with Russia.

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs also voted against the legislation.

It comes amid deep divisions in the GOP and ahead of a possible government shutdown next week if lawmakers can’t agree on a spending package.

House Democrats were united in their opposition to the defense bill.

Crane was among a group of conservative Republicans that resisted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's bid for the chamber's top job in January, forcing 15 rounds of voting.

