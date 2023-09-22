Crane among five House Republicans to vote down defense spending bill

Arizona Congressman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane was among only five Republicans to vote down consideration of a bill to fund the Department of Defense this week.

In an online video Friday, Crane, who represents Arizona’s Second District, said he was concerned about the national debt in casting his vote and called for deep spending cuts. He also said he opposes $300 million included in the bill that would be allocated to Ukraine in its continued war with Russia.

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs also voted against the legislation.

It comes amid deep divisions in the GOP and ahead of a possible government shutdown next week if lawmakers can’t agree on a spending package.

House Democrats were united in their opposition to the defense bill.

Crane was among a group of conservative Republicans that resisted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's bid for the chamber's top job in January, forcing 15 rounds of voting.