State awards $10M to Nogales police amid migrant influx in border communities

A $10 million state grant has been awarded to the Nogales Police Department for the purchase of communications technology.

Governor Katie Hobbs says it follows a recent decision by Customs and Border Protection to reassign personnel from five Arizona ports of entry to streamline migrant processing.

According to officials it has caused extended wait times at the state’s ports and an increased number of migrants being released into border communities.

Hobbs says Arizona is being overwhelmed by the influx of migrants and that the Biden administration has redirected resources to quicken migrant releases without supporting local communities.

The governor want the federal government to make the border more secure.