© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Forest Service considers added protections for Upper Verde River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
U.S. Forest Service officials are considering recommending that Congress adopt heightened protections for a 37-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River under the National Wild and Scenic River System.
Gary Beverly/Friends of the Verde River
U.S. Forest Service officials are considering recommending that Congress adopt heightened protections for a 37-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River under the National Wild and Scenic River System.

The U.S. Forest Service continues to explore whether to grant added protections to nearly 40 miles of the Upper Verde River in central Arizona.

Officials have released an environmental assessment to include the stretch of river in the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which would prevent any development that would change the free-flowing nature of the river or harm its water quality along with cultural and scenic character and animal and fish habitat.

The 170-mile Verde River is one of the Southwest’s last free-flowing rivers and is home to threatened and endangered mammal, reptile, bird and fish species.

The Prescott and Coconino national forests have released a final plan for the designation and 45-day objection period has begun.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Verde RiverForest ServiceCoconino National ForestPrescott National ForestEndangered SpeciesLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF