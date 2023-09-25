Forest Service considers added protections for Upper Verde River

The U.S. Forest Service continues to explore whether to grant added protections to nearly 40 miles of the Upper Verde River in central Arizona.

Officials have released an environmental assessment to include the stretch of river in the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which would prevent any development that would change the free-flowing nature of the river or harm its water quality along with cultural and scenic character and animal and fish habitat.

The 170-mile Verde River is one of the Southwest’s last free-flowing rivers and is home to threatened and endangered mammal, reptile, bird and fish species.

The Prescott and Coconino national forests have released a final plan for the designation and 45-day objection period has begun.