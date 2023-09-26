© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAA 90.7 in Show Low is currently operating at low power. We are working to restore to full power, and it should be restored by mid to late October. Thank you for your patience.


KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Lightning-caused wildfire produce smoke in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST
A small fire burns at the base of a ponderosa pine tree on the Coconino National Forest.
Brady Smith
/
Coconino National Forest
A small fire burns at the base of a ponderosa pine tree on the Coconino National Forest.

Two lightning-caused wildfires on the Coconino National Forest are producing noticeable smoke in parts of northern Arizona.

A 40-acre blaze along Highway 89A southwest of Kachina Village is burning at a low-to-moderate rate and crews planned to begin firing operations today.

Officials say it’s expected to grow to about 2,100 acres as managers use the fire for ecological benefit.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and Sedona and along 89A and Oak Creek Canyon.

No structures are at risk. In addition, a wildfire near the C.C. Cragin Reservoir has been slowly smoldering for nearly two weeks and crews plan firing operations there Wednesday and Thursday.

Smoke could impact the Blue Ridge community and Highway 87.

The area had been slated for upcoming fuels treatments.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2023Wildfire NewsCoconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF