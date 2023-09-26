Lightning-caused wildfire produce smoke in northern Arizona

Two lightning-caused wildfires on the Coconino National Forest are producing noticeable smoke in parts of northern Arizona.

A 40-acre blaze along Highway 89A southwest of Kachina Village is burning at a low-to-moderate rate and crews planned to begin firing operations today.

Officials say it’s expected to grow to about 2,100 acres as managers use the fire for ecological benefit.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff and Sedona and along 89A and Oak Creek Canyon.

No structures are at risk. In addition, a wildfire near the C.C. Cragin Reservoir has been slowly smoldering for nearly two weeks and crews plan firing operations there Wednesday and Thursday.

Smoke could impact the Blue Ridge community and Highway 87.

The area had been slated for upcoming fuels treatments.